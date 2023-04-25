Trends :WTC 2023GT VS MIOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
IOA EC Meeting on April 27 to Discuss WFI Impasse

The Indian Olympic Association Executive Council meeting will be held on Thursday to discuss the Wrestling Federation of India issue

Published By: Ritayan Basu

PTI

Last Updated: April 25, 2023, 07:27 IST

New Delhi, India

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Monday, April 24, 2023. (PTI photo)
Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Monday, April 24, 2023. (PTI photo)

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Monday said it will hold its Executive Council meeting on Thursday to look for “actionable solutions" to end the current impasse in the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

IOA president PT Usha said the Olympic body decided to hold the meeting at the earliest after the sports ministry stalled the federation’s election on May 7 and asked the sport’s governing body to constitute an ad-hoc committee and conduct the polls within 45 days of its formation.

As per the government directive, the ad-hoc panel will also manage day-to-day affairs of the WFI till the sports body gets a fresh Executive Committee.

“In light of the letter received from GoI-MYAS, IOA undertakes the urgency of the matter. Our scheduled EC meet on 27 April will discuss & provide actionable solutions to the current impasse in WFI. IOA is committed to the betterment of our sportspersons & its sporting ecosystem," Usha tweeted.

The ministry’s decision came after the country’s top wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, resumed their sit-in protest here on Sunday and demanded the public disclosure of the findings of the oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Following allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation against Brij Bhushan by the top wrestlers, the ministry had formed a six-member oversight committee headed by Olympic medallist boxer MC Mary Kom to run the affairs of WFI and probe into the matter.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: April 25, 2023, 07:27 IST
last updated: April 25, 2023, 07:27 IST
