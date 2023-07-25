Trends :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
IOC President Thomas Bach Says Athletes Will Like Paris Olympic Village

IOC president Thomas Bach visited the 2024 Paris Olympics Athletes' village in Saint-Denis to the north of the French capital.

Published By: Ritayan Basu

AFP

Last Updated: July 25, 2023, 23:15 IST

Paris, France

IOC president Thomas Bach sits on a bed as he visits the 2024 Pairs Olympics Athletes' village (AP)
IOC president Thomas Bach sits on a bed as he visits the 2024 Pairs Olympics Athletes' village (AP)

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach toured the under-construction Athletes’ Village for the 2024 Paris Olympics on Tuesday and said the 10,500 competitors would be “very happy" there.

“I know that they will be very happy. I even had the opportunity to test the bed and I can assure them they will sleep very well in these beds," Bach said.

The Olympics chief is in Paris to mark Wednesday’s one-year-to-go anniversary.

He spent 15 minutes visiting the site in Saint-Denis to the north of Paris and declared the Village to be “extremely well-planned" and “very compact".

The bedrooms in the Athletes’ Village have been designed without air conditioning, but organisers promise they will be naturally cooled.

“There the organising committee has taken a great effort and many measures… so that they can produce a temperature six degrees minus (lower) than outside," Bach said.

Later, Bach sailed down the River Seine to get a taste of the unprecedented opening ceremony for the Games.

The ceremony will take the event out of its traditional stadium setting and onto more than 100 boats that will carry teams along the River Seine past the Eiffel Tower.

    • Bach also got his hands on the newly unveiled Olympic torch, a sleek design made of recycled steel by ArcelorMittal.

    Usain Bolt, the now-retired Jamaican sprinter who won eight Olympic gold medals, also tried out the torch and promised: “I will be here next year with my family".

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    first published: July 25, 2023, 22:56 IST
    last updated: July 25, 2023, 23:15 IST
