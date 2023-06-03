Trends :WTC 2023GT VS MIOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » ISSF Junior World Cup: India's Sainyam Bags 10m Air Pistol Gold in Suhl

ISSF Junior World Cup: India's Sainyam Bags 10m Air Pistol Gold in Suhl

Sainyam shot 238 in the final to finish ahead of South Korea's Kim Minseo, who shot 236.0 for silver and Chinese Taipei's Liu Heng Yu, who scored 216.9 to claim the bronze medal

Advertisement

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

IANS

Last Updated: June 03, 2023, 22:06 IST

Suhl, Germany

Sainyam won gold at the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany (IANS)
Sainyam won gold at the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany (IANS)

Chandigarh youngster Sainyam ensured India a golden start in the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Junior in Suhl, Germany, finishing atop the podium in the women’s 10m air pistol competition.

Sainyam shot 238 in the final to leave South Korea’s Kim Minseo behind in second place. The Korean shot 236.0 for silver while the bronze went to Chinese Taipei’s Liu Heng Yu, who bowed after the 22nd shot of the 24-shot final, with a score of 216.9, 0.2 behind the Korean at that stage.

ALSO READ| FA Cup: Ilkay Gundogan Brace Helps Manchester City Claim Title With Win Over Manchester United

In other results, India’s Suruchi Inder Singh also reached the women’s pistol final, finishing sixth with a score of 154.1. Amit Sharma in the junior men’s 10m air pistol, was the lone Indian finalist in the event and finished fourth to miss out on a coveted medal. Italian Luca Arrighi won gold in the event.

Among the other Indians in the fray, Urva Chaudhary finished 26th in women’s air pistol with a qualification round score of 560. Sainyam had qualified third with 571 while Suruchi was fifth in qualifying with 571 as well.

In men’s pistol events, Abhinav Chaudhary came close to the top eights with a qualification round score of 570, placing him ninth. Shubham Bisla, the third Indian contender, was 13th having shot a score of 568.

The junior men’s and women’s skeet qualification rounds also began today. Ritu Raj Bundela, Abhay Singh Sekhon and Munek Battula are in contention in men’s skeet while Raiza Dhillon, Mufaddal Zara Deesawala and Sanjan Sood are carrying Indian hopes in women’s skeet.

ALSO READ| F1: Max Verstappen Takes Pole for Spanish Grand Prix

Competition day two Sunday has four finals on the roster including both the Mixed Team Rifle and Pistol.

top videos
  • Siddhant Chaturvedi & Navya Naveli Nanda Return From Goa Vacation Together; So It's Official Now?
  • Ranbir's Clean Look From Animal Leaked | Sara Ali Khan Wins Internet | Aditi, Siddharth On Vacation
  • Gufi Paintal Death: Remembering Mahabharat's Shakuni Mama & How He Made It A Cult Show
  • SatyaPrem Ki Katha Trailer: Kiara Advani & Kartik Aaryan's Chemistry Outdoes A Mediocre Showreel
  • Priyanka Chopra Fan Girls Over Beyonce, Dances Her Heart Out At Queen Bee's Renaissance Concert

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

    Follow us on

    first published: June 03, 2023, 22:06 IST
    last updated: June 03, 2023, 22:06 IST
    Read More