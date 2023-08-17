ISSF World Championship: Shiva Narwal, Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Clinch Air Pistol Team Bronze

The Indian men’s 10m air pistol team of Shiva Narwal, Sarabjot Singh and Arjun Singh Cheema claimed the country’s first honour in the latest edition of the ISSF World Championship in Baku, which got underway on Thursday, with a bronze medal.

Narwal shot 579, Sarabjot 578 and Cheema 577 to aggregate 1,734 points. The score was nine points adrift of Germany, who clinched the silver medal with 1,743.

China took the gold medal in the event as the team of Zhang Bowen (587), Liu Junhui (582) and Xie Yu (580) took the top podium with an aggregate of 1,749 points.

the German team, comprising Robin Walter (586), Michael Schwald (581) and Paul Froehlich (576) bagged the silver medal with an aggregate score of 1,743.

