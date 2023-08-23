ISSF World Championships 2023: India Bags Gold and Bronze As They Move To Second In Table

Amanpreet Singh won the men’s 25m standard pistol to give India their fifth gold medal in the ongoing ISSF Shooting World Championship on Wednesday, even as the women’s standard pistol trio picked up a bronze in the team competition.

The country has so far won five gold and four bronze medals, moving back up to second position on the medal tally behind China, who leads with 24 podium finishes, 13 of them being gold.

Amanpreet shot 577 in the men’s standard pistol, a clear three points ahead of silver-winning Korean Lee Gunhyeok, who shot 574.

Kevin Chapon of France won bronze with the same score as Lee but with fewer inner 10s than the Korean.