ISSF World Cup 2023: Rudrankksh Patil Grabs Bronze in Men's 10m Air Rifle

Reigning world champion Rudrankksh Patil won bronze in the men’s 10m air rifle, his second of the tournament, even as China extended their golden run at the ISSF World Cup by winning both gold medals on offer for the second consecutive day.

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Sheng Lihao of China won gold in the men’s 10m air rifle while compatriot Huang Yuting, a double gold medallist at the Cairo World Championships last year, won the women’s event.

China maintained their top position on the medal tally at the end of competition day three with five gold, one silver and two bronze in their kitty. India lay second with three bronze medals to go with a gold and silver each.

Advertisement

Playing back-to-back matches can never be easy, especially in a home World Cup, but the champion shooter that he is, Rudrankksh delivered yet again, clinching bronze from what at one point seemed a lost cause.

ALSO READ| Salima Tete Honoured With AHF Emerging Women’s Player of the Year Award

He shot a solid 631.0 in qualification to finish fourth after leading in the initial stages. In the 25-shot top eight ranking round, he was well outside the medal positions till the third five-shot series, before a fantastic fourth series, where he shot the highest score of 53.5, brought him back into contention.

Meanwhile, the three Chinese qualifiers — Sheng (who led throughout the ranking round), silver medallist Du Linshu and Yu Haonan — were on course to make it a Chinese 1-2-3 till the 20th shot.

Rudrankksh went into the fifth series 0.8 behind Yu. He then shot a strong 52.6 in the series as Yu faltered, posting 51.5 to finish fourth, as the Indian confirmed his second medal in two days and his fourth ISSF World Cup podium overall.

Advertisement

He finished with a score of 262.3 as Sheng and Du moved into the gold medal match with scores of 264.2 and 263.3 respectively.

ALSO READ| Viacom18 Bags Exclusive MotoGP Rights for India

The all-China gold medal contest was also a close one with Sheng prevailing 17-13 in the end.

Advertisement

Ramita finishes fourth

India had only one top-eight finisher in Ramita in the women’s 10m air rifle as she shot 632.3 to finish second among the medal contenders in the 52-strong field. The top eight had two Chinese, two Americans and one shooter each from Romania, Israel and Kazakhstan, besides hosts India.

China’s Huang Yuting was in ominous form, topping the qualifications with a score of 632.8, while Tokyo Olympics silver medallist in the mixed team air rifle, Mary Tucker of the USA, also made it through in seventh place.

ALSO READ| In Pictures: Neeraj Chopra, Virat Kohli Headline 4th Indian Sporting Honours

Advertisement

In the top eights, Huang was a cut above the rest, finishing on top again with a score of 265.7 as Mary shot 261.2 for a shot at gold.

Kazakhstan’s Alexandra Le pipped India’s Ramita to bronze, shooting 261.2 to the Indian’s 260.5. Huang then maintained her form on the day to defeat Mary 16-4 for China’s fifth gold of the competition.

Read all the Latest Sports News here