ISSF World Junior Championship: Indian Men’s Trap Team Claims Silver in Korea

The Indian men’s trap team comprising Bakhtyaruddin Malek, Shardul Vihaan and Arya Vansh Tyagi won silver medal at the ongoing ISSF World Junior Championship in Changwon, Korea.

This was India’s 15th medal in the championship.

The trio shot a combined 346, while shotgun powerhouse Italy took the gold medal with a total of 356.

Earlier, none of the Indian men’s trap shooters were able to make it to the finals.

In women’s trap, Ashima Ahlawat did reach the top six, but finished at the same spot in the finals. Ashima shot 109 in qualification and then came through taking one of the three final spots in a six-way shoot-off.

Ashima’s teammate Preeti Rajak was the first to be eliminated in the shoot-off.