ITF Women's Open: Ankita Raina, Rutuja Bhosale Advance in Bengaluru

India’s Ankita Raina and top-seed Brenda Fruhvirtova of the Czech Republic extended their impressive run to enter the singles quarter-finals in the ITF Women’s Open on Thursday.

Raina, the No. 4 seed, outclassed Thailand’s Lanlana Tararudee 6-2 6-1 in a Round-of-16 match without breaking a sweat. The 15-year-old tennis sensation Fruhvirtova, on the other hand, had to go through a three-set grind against Thailand’s Peangtarn Plipuech before winning 6-4 3-6 6-2.

“It was a good match as it was a straight-set win. I got my opportunities and took them at the right moment. I had played Lanlana in December last year in India and that was also a straight-set win, but a much closer match.

"The conditions were a bit different here but I settled into the match early and stuck to my aggressive approach and it helped me," Raina said after the match.

The ongoing USD 40k tournament is hosted by the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) and it is sponsored by KPB Family Trust.

Unseeded Indian Rutuja Bhosale, who had shocked second-seeded Valentini Grammatikopoulou on Wednesday, continued her brilliant form to make the quarter-finals with a well-fought 4-6 6-3 6-2 win over Diana Marcinkevica of Latvia.

Later, the 26-year-old Bhosale also made it to the doubles semi-finals with her partner Jacqueline Awad as the third-seeded Indo-Swedish duo defeated Saki Imamura and Chia-Yi Tsao 6-4 6-3 comfortably in the quarter-finals.

However, it was heartbreak for the country’s other player, Zeel Desai, who fought bravely but could not overcome Indonesia’s sixth-seeded Madelyn Nugroho, going down 7-5 3-6 5-7.

Eighth-seeded Eden Silva of Britain too entered the last-8 with a fluent 6-2 6-0 win over Japan’s Mei Yamaguchi.

