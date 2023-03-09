Home » Sports » ITF Women's Open: Ankita Raina, Rutuja Bhosale Advance in Bengaluru

ITF Women's Open: Ankita Raina, Rutuja Bhosale Advance in Bengaluru

Raina outclassed Thailand’s Lanlana Tararudee 6-2 6-1 in a Round-of-16 match without breaking a sweat, while the 26-year-old Bhosale continued her brilliant form to make the quarter-finals with a well-fought 4-6 6-3 6-2 win over Diana Marcinkevica of Latvia

Advertisement

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

PTI

Last Updated: March 09, 2023, 21:15 IST

Bengaluru, India

Ankita Raina (Twitter)
Ankita Raina (Twitter)

India’s Ankita Raina and top-seed Brenda Fruhvirtova of the Czech Republic extended their impressive run to enter the singles quarter-finals in the ITF Women’s Open on Thursday.

Raina, the No. 4 seed, outclassed Thailand’s Lanlana Tararudee 6-2 6-1 in a Round-of-16 match without breaking a sweat. The 15-year-old tennis sensation Fruhvirtova, on the other hand, had to go through a three-set grind against Thailand’s Peangtarn Plipuech before winning 6-4 3-6 6-2.

ALSO READ| IIS Partner With Manipur Judo Association for Development of Sport in State

Advertisement

“It was a good match as it was a straight-set win. I got my opportunities and took them at the right moment. I had played Lanlana in December last year in India and that was also a straight-set win, but a much closer match.

RELATED NEWS

"The conditions were a bit different here but I settled into the match early and stuck to my aggressive approach and it helped me," Raina said after the match.

The ongoing USD 40k tournament is hosted by the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) and it is sponsored by KPB Family Trust.

Unseeded Indian Rutuja Bhosale, who had shocked second-seeded Valentini Grammatikopoulou on Wednesday, continued her brilliant form to make the quarter-finals with a well-fought 4-6 6-3 6-2 win over Diana Marcinkevica of Latvia.

Later, the 26-year-old Bhosale also made it to the doubles semi-finals with her partner Jacqueline Awad as the third-seeded Indo-Swedish duo defeated Saki Imamura and Chia-Yi Tsao 6-4 6-3 comfortably in the quarter-finals.

However, it was heartbreak for the country’s other player, Zeel Desai, who fought bravely but could not overcome Indonesia’s sixth-seeded Madelyn Nugroho, going down 7-5 3-6 5-7.

Advertisement

Eighth-seeded Eden Silva of Britain too entered the last-8 with a fluent 6-2 6-0 win over Japan’s Mei Yamaguchi.

Read all the Latest Sports News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: March 09, 2023, 21:15 IST
last updated: March 09, 2023, 21:15 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Ananya Panday, Saba Azad, Suvreen Chawla Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Satish Kaushik's Death, Release Of TJMM, Pre-Oscar Event Hosted By Priyanka Chopra Among Biggest Entertainment News Of The Week