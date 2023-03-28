Home » Sports » IWF World Youth Championships: Bharali Bedabrate Clinches Bronze With Total Lift of 267kg

IWF World Youth Championships: Bharali Bedabrate Clinches Bronze With Total Lift of 267kg

Bharali Bedabrate won bronze for India at the IWF World Youth Championships, lifting a total weight of 267kg(119kg+148kg) to finish third

Advertisement

Published By: Amrit Santlani

PTI

Last Updated: March 28, 2023, 12:16 IST

New Delhi, India

Bharali Bedabrate (R) finished third to clinch bronze for India at the IWF World Youth Championships (SAI Media Twitter)
Bharali Bedabrate (R) finished third to clinch bronze for India at the IWF World Youth Championships (SAI Media Twitter)

Indian weightlifter Bharali Bedabrate clinched the men’s 67kg bronze medal at the IWF World Youth Championships in Durres, Albania.

The 15-year-old lifted a total of 267kg(119kg+148kg) to finish third on Monday night.

Armenia’s Seryozha Barseghyan 275kg(128kg+147kg) and Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed Al Marzouq 270kg (119kg+148kg) won the gold and silver medals respectively.

ALSO READ| In Pictures: WWE Raw, 27 March 2023 - Cody Rhodes Snaps Solo Sikoa’s Streak, Brock Lesnar Gets a Taste of Omos

RELATED NEWS

Bharali also won a bronze medal in the clean and jerk section with a best lift of 148kg.

Advertisement

Medals are awarded separately for snatch, clean & jerk, and total lift in continental and World Championships, while just one medal for total lift is awarded in the Olympic Games.

Commonwealth Games champion Jeremy Lalrinnunga holds the total (306kg), snatch (140kg) and clean jerk (166kg) youth men’s world records in the category.

ALSO READ| Lionel Messi’s Statue Placed Alongside Pele and Diego Maradona at CONMEBOL Headquarters

In the women’s 49kg event, Koyel Bar finished ninth with a total lift of 144kg (64kg+80kg).

Mina Santa, who lifted 153kg (70kg+83kg), finished 13th in the women’s 55kg event.

Lifters between the age of 13-17 are eligible for youth competitions.

Read all the Latest Sports News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Amrit SantlaniAmrit Santlani, Senior Sub Editor at Cricketnext, Sports18.com has 4 years of ex...Read More

first published: March 28, 2023, 12:16 IST
last updated: March 28, 2023, 12:16 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Hansika Motwani Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Shweta Tiwari Gives Summer Goals With Her Latest Bikini Pictures!