IWF World Youth Championships: Dhanush Loganathan, Jyoshna Sabar Clinch Bronze for India on Opening Day

Dhanush Loganathan (16) and Jyoshna Sabar (14) won Bronze at the IWF World Youth Championships on the opening day in their respective weight categories

Last Updated: March 26, 2023, 14:51 IST

New Delhi, India

Dhanush Loganathan of India wins bronze at IWF World Youth Championships (IWF Twitter)
Dhanush Loganathan of India wins bronze at IWF World Youth Championships (IWF Twitter)

Indian weightlifters Dhanush Loganathan and Jyoshna Sabar won bronze medals in their respective categories on the opening day of the IWF World Youth Championships in Durres, Albania.

Competing in the women’s 40kg event, 14-year-old Jyoshna had a combined lift of 115kg (53kg in snatch and 62kg in clean & jerk) as she came in third on Saturday night.

Jyoshna won silver in the snatch section but was sixth in the clean and jerk category in the seven-lifter field.

Dhanush, on the other hand, heaved a total weight of 200kg (88kg+112kg) to finish third behind Filipinos Prince K. Delos Santos and Eron Borres in the men’s 49kg event.

The 16-year-old won a silver medal in the snatch category.

Lifters between the age of 13-17 are eligible for youth competitions.

Medals are awarded separately for snatch, clean & jerk, and total lift in continental and World Championships, while just one medal for total lift is awarded in the Olympic Games.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

