Jaden Pariat Becomes First Indian in Six Years to Finish on Podium in British F4 Championship

Jaden Pariat Becomes First Indian in Six Years to Finish on Podium in British F4 Championship

Showing good pace, the teenager from Northeast India, hopes to impress in his first full year in the series.

Published By: Feroz Khan

PTI

Last Updated: April 26, 2023, 18:42 IST

Leicestershire

Jaden is the second Indian to the feat after Kush Maini. (Pic Credit: TW/BritishF4)
Jaden is the second Indian to the feat after Kush Maini. (Pic Credit: TW/BritishF4)

Young Indian racer Jaden Pariat of Argenti Motorsport displayed his talent by finishing on the podium in the first round of the ROKiT British F4 Championship at Donington Park in Leicestershire.

He is only the second Indian to get an international podium in a Tatuus F4 car after Kush Maini in 2017.

"The podium is being hailed as a big milestone for the younger generation looking to break-through to higher levels of Formula racing. We are overwhelmed by the congratulatory messages and thank everyone who stood by us," said Atikur Rehman, a former Indian national rally star and the force behind Jaden, who last year took a rookie podium in one of the two rounds he took part.

Showing good pace, the teenager from Northeast India, hopes to impress in his first full year in the series.

Joined by lucky Lyca Radio competition winners who enjoyed VIP access to the British F4 paddock, Jaden took a podium and did not disappoint his guests.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: April 26, 2023, 18:42 IST
last updated: April 26, 2023, 18:42 IST
