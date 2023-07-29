Japan Open: Lakshya Sen Crashes Out in Semifinal After Losing to Jonatan Christie, India's Challenge Over

Lakshya Sen crashed out of Japan Open 2023 semifinal after a hard-fought battle against Jonatan Christie in a match that lasted for 68 minutes. Sen dropped the first set before making a comeback to force a decider however, the Indonesian shuttler had too much in the tank as he prevailed 21-15, 13-21, 21-16.

Ranked 9th in the men’s singles roster, Christie was level at 1-1 in the head-to-head with his Indian counterpart however he advanced into the summit clash awaiting his opponent which would be decided later in the day with Viktor Axelsen and Kodai Nairoka set to clash in the other semifinal.

Sen, 21, had led his opponent 11-9 in the mid-game interval during the first set but Jonatan made a roaring comeback to take the first game 21-15.

In the second set, Sen won a consecutive 6 points forcing the game into a decider as he prevailed 21-13 in the second set.

Christie however was too powerful for Sen in the final set despite the fact that the Indian shuttler had his moments.

Sen’s defeat marked the end of India’s challenge at the Japan Open.

The number 13 ranked Sen had defeated fellow Indian shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat in the opening round challenge before he overcame Kanta Tsuneyama in straight sets.

In the quarter-final, Sen ousted Koki Watanabe in straight sets to march into the final four but the Almora-born shuttler was the second best in the contest.

Sen is known to be faster and to negotiate his speed, Christie needed to produce high-quality shots.

However, the Indonesian wasn’t consistent and made too many unforced errors initially to allow the Indian take a 7-4 lead early on. However, a superb net shot coupled with Sen’s errors on the sidelines helped Christie claw back with three points.

Sen unleashed two booming smashes to keep himself ahead and went to the interval with a two-point advantage after Christie went long and wide.

Christie levelled the scores after the resumption, playing some superb blocks and drop shots. He went up to 15-12 after winning a 32-shot rally.

The Indonesian started constructing his rallies by mixing his shots and also finished well to move to 19-13 after Sen went wide.

A quick exchange ended with Sen missing a shot as Christie had a five game points and he sealed it with a backhand flick near the net.

Pegged back, Sen needed to change his strategy and he found his groove after an initial duel in the second game.

The Indian varied the pace of the rallies and produced some quality shots to make his opponent work hard. He also mixed his services to disrupt Christie’s strategy.

Sen played some sensational smashes and drops while Christie sprayed into the net twice. The result was Sen entered the interval with an 11-5 advantage after another cross-court return.

At 13-7, Sen was called for a service fault for height. However, an incredible return during a fast-paced rally followed by another cross-court jump smash kept Sen ahead.

Sen won a flat exchange and followed it with a straight smash. Another miscued net shot gave Sen seven game points and he converted it when Christie went long.

The decider was another rollercoaster ride as leads exchanged hands frequently.

Sen needed to keep a calm head as he looked to outwit his rival in the rallies but it was Christie who managed to keep things in his grip to move to 9-6.

The Indonesian grabbed a decisive four-point cushion at the final interval after producing two precise returns.

After resumption, Sen did everything in his hand but couldn’t break Christie’s solid defence with the Indonesian led 15-11.

Another cross-court jump smash saw Sen make it 13-17 but he smashed wide next.