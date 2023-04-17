Jehan Daruvala Set to Drive Formula E Race Car For First Time in Berlin

Indian racer Jehan Daruvala will be testing a Formua E car for the first time at the Berlin round from April 22-23.
Daruvala is a Mahindra Racing reserve driver. The 24-year-old is fulfilling his Mahindra duties alongside a fourth full season in the Formula 2 Championship.
“ROOKIE TEST: @DaruvalaJehan will drive for us at the @FIAFormulaE Official Rookie Test after the Berlin E-Prix, making his debut outing in a Formula E race car," Mahindra Racing tweeted.
Mahindra Racing is the only Indian outfit competing in Formula E though Tata-owned Jaguar is also part of the electric racing series.
