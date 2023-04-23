John Cena Turns 46: Top 5 Matches of WWE Legend

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JOHN CENA: It will certainly not be an exaggeration to say that John Cena is one of the greatest wrestlers ever to compete in the history of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). With World Heavyweight Championship, WWE Championship, United States Championship, World Tag Team Championship and WWE Tag Team Championship under his belt, Cena boasts an illustrious and an unmatched career in WWE history.

Cena made his WWE debut in 2002 against Kurt Angle. Apart from enthralling fans with his acrobatics, the 16-time World Champion has managed to leave his mark in Hollywood. Cena’s WWE career, which spans over more than two decades, comprises some sensational wins against big names like Triple H, Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, the Rock, Shawn Michaels and many more.

As John Cena celebrates his 46th birthday today, it is time to recall the legendary American wrestler’s top-five fights.

Shawn Michaels, 2007

Often considered as one of the greatest fights in WWE history, John Cena and Shawn Michaels were involved in an epic battle on Monday Night RAW in 2007. The monumental clash took place just weeks after Cena defended the WWE Championship against the same opponent at the WrestleMania 23. The two superstars fought nearly for the whole second hour of RAW. Michaels countered Cena’s Attitude adjustment by delivering a Sweet Chin Music. Michaels did manage to emerge victorious but Cena exhibited his sheer class by putting up a valiant display. Brock Lesnar, 2012

This fight once again proved to be a remarkable battle which left an indelible impact on people’s minds. John Cena and Brock Lesnar fought in a blockbuster clash at the Extreme Rules in 2012. Lesnar was on top in the first half of the battle but Cena scripted a sensational comeback to regain the momentum. Cena claimed a hard-fought win after pulling off an Attitude Adjustment. The Rock, 2012

John Cena came up with another astounding fight in the same year. This time it was The Rock who had to face the wrath of Cena. The two colossal figures fought at the WrestleMania 28 in 2012. Cena ended up on the losing side but he certainly offered an extraordinary game to win over the hearts of spectators. Kurt Angle, 2002

John Cena, a hitherto unknown figure at that point in time, took on the mighty Kurt Angle on June 27, 2002. Kurt offered an open challenge to all the wrestlers and Cena mustered courage to take part in the fight. It did not take too long for Cena to impress the WWE universe. Cena, however, had failed to overpower Kurt in the thrilling bout. Randy Orton, 2009

John Cena was engaged in another classic match with Randy Orton at the Bragging Rights in 2009. The Iron Man Match, which comprised 11 pinfalls, is certainly one of the greatest fights in the history of WWE. Cena came up with the STF to beat Orton.

