Jose Aldo Gets Emotional as UFC Inducts the Brazilian Legend into the Hall of Fame

Emotions run high as Brazilian UFC legend, Jose Aldo, was in tears as the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) honoured him by inducting the featherweight into the Hall of Fame.

Whilst the casual MMA fans might recognise Aldo back when Irish champion Conor McGregor infamously knocked him out in a mere 13 seconds. His career is one from the book of legends.

The fighter was part of the World Extreme Cagefighting(WEC) where he was the last featherweight champion after which the organization was absorbed by the UFC.

One of his best moments includes his fight against fellow featherweight champion Urijah Faber. During the WEC days, the pair put on a show for the crowd, as Aldo was coming off a nine-fight win-streak but against the home crowd of Faber in California. Aldo did not care as he went on to break down Faber with his leg kicks. Despite not getting the stoppage, Aldo established himself as the best in the division.

After a humiliating loss to Conor McGregor in just 13 seconds, Aldo was not seen for a while. However after seven months, Aldo returned to fight against another legend Frankie Edgar for the interim UFC Featherweight title. The Brazilian who was more clinical, landed more significant strikes on the American’s head and managed to secure the win via unanimous decision to reclaim the gold.

The legend has 39 fights under his professional career and holds the record for most wins in UFC/WEC featherweight history (19), most title fights won in UFC/WEC featherweight history (11), most knockouts in UFC / WEC featherweight history (11), most finishes in UFC / WEC featherweight history (11),

most consecutive wins in WEC history (8), the youngest champion in WEC history at 23 years old and more.