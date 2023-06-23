Trends :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Junior Hockey World Cup Star Rajeev Mishra Passes Away

Junior Hockey World Cup Star Rajeev Mishra Passes Away

Rajeev Mishra led India to a second-place finish in 1997 Junior World Cup

Advertisement

Published By: Ritayan Basu

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 18:52 IST

New Delhi, India

Rajeev Mishra (IANS)
Rajeev Mishra (IANS)

Rajeev Mishra, the leading striker at the 1997 Junior Hockey World Cup in Milton Keynes, England, has passed away. He was 46.

Rajeev led India to a second-place finish in 1997 Junior World Cup as the team was returning to the tournament after 12 years.

Though India lost the final to Australia 2-3, Mishra, with six goals in the tournament, was hailed as the next big thing in Indian hockey.

“We are deeply saddened by the demise of our former Junior International Hockey Player and 1997 FIH Junior Men World Cup Silver medalist, Rajiv Mishra. We send out our heartfelt condolences to his family," said Hockey India in a tweet.

Advertisement

In the domestic circuit, Mishra played for Northern Railway and made his debut for the senior team in the Indo-German test series held in January, 1998.

top videos
  • Shiv Thakare & Abdu Rozik On Their Friendship, Rift With MC Stan & Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 | EXCLUSIVE
  • Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna, Spotted On A Date, Spark Patch-Up Rumours | Video Goes Viral
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Sobhita Dhulipala On Rumours About Her Personal Life & Her Role In 'The NIght Manager' | EXCLUSIVE
  • Kiara Says Sid Is Her 'Everything' | Ranbir, Alia Pose With Fans | Fukrey Gang At Kandahar Screening

    • Hockey India president and Mishra’s teammate in the 1997 Junior World Cup, Dileep Tirkey also condoled the untimely demise.

    “I am deeply saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Rajeev Mishra, a talented former Junior International Hockey player. His passion and dedication to the sport were truly inspiring. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire hockey community," Tirkey tweeted.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Ritayan BasuRitayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cric...Read More

    first published: June 23, 2023, 18:52 IST
    last updated: June 23, 2023, 18:52 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App