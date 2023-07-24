Karman Kaur Thandi Wins ITF W60 Evansville, Second Indian Woman After Sania Mirza to Win a Pro Title in US

Karman Kaur Thandi clinched the singles title of the ITF W60 Evansville held at Evansville, USA. With this win, Karman becomes the only Indian woman after Sania Mirza to win a pro title in the US. Third seeded Karman defeated Yuliia Starodubtseva of Ukraine 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 in the final to lift the title of the $60,000 event.

With her title win, Karman Kaur Thandi will move into the top 210 in the WTA rankings and booking her a spot in the US Open qualifiers in the process.

The title clash is a re-match of last month’s W60 Sumter final., in which, Thandi had lost 7-6(5), 5-7 4-6.

Karman had earlier beaten Maria Fernanda Navarro of Mexico in Round 1 and Maribella Zamarippa of the United States in Round 2, before taking down wild card entrant Allie Kiick of the United States 6-3, 6-3 in straight sets in the quarter-finals. She then defeated Mccartney Kessler of the United States 6-4, 7-5 in the semifinals to make her way into the final.