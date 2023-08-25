Know More About LA Knight, The Superstar Who Was Bray Wyatt’s Last Opponent In WWE

Bray Wyatt was one of the most creative superstars who featured in WWE. Wyatt, thanks to his charismatic appearance and skilful fights, always found a way to entertain the fans and rejuvenate his persona.

Bray returned to WWE at Extreme Rules in October last year. Having made a triumphant return, he immediately got into a feud with LA Knight. The two star fighters were in crafted in a rivalry and it was Knight against whom Wyatt played his last match.

Following his return, Bray Wyatt and LA Knight were engaged in a feud which lasted for almost four months and it culminated in a match at one of WWE’s biggest pay-per-views, Royal Rumble in January this year.

The two had a special match called the ‘Pitch Black’, which was lauded as a unique experience and was also one of the trademarks of Wyatt’s WWE career as he has produced some of the strangest matches for his WWE fans.

The match was full of chaotic spots, objects being used and a lot of shenanigans due to the outside interferences. The two superstars, as per reports, faced off in seven other matches and all of those took place at WWE’s Live Events.

The former “Eater of the Worlds" was scheduled to enter a program against another top star of the company- Bobby Lashley. They were scheduled to have a match at the ‘Show of Shows’ WrestleMania 39. But the match soon fell off as Wyatt was side-lined due to some unknown health issues and has not been seen on TV ever since then.

Bray Wyatt’s, whose real name was Windham Rotunda, tragic passing away has shocked the entire WWE Universe and fans are saddened over the loss of one of their most beloved superstars. WWE’s Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Tripple H’ Levesque, informed the WWE Universe of the tragic passing of the Rotunda on social media.

Known for his innovative mind and unique fights, Wyatt was a third-generation superstar in the business. He was a one-time WWE Champion and a one-time WWE Universal Champion. But the championships he won do not justify what Wyatt offered to the business, his phenomenal wrestling style, coupled with his character work, was always a spectacle to watch. He is one of the fan-favourites and will always be remembered for his outstanding work in the field of wrestling.

