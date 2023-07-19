Korea Open: Priyanshu Rajawat Wins as Kiran George, B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa Lose

India’s Priyanshu Rajawat progressed to the second round of Korea Open Super 500 badminton tournament with a straight-game win over local player Choi Ji Hoon in men’s singles competition here on Wednesday.

World number 32 Rajawat, the Orleans Masters winner, saw off Choi 21-15, 21-19 in 42 minutes to set up a clash with top seed Kodai Naraoka of Japan.

Kiran George, however, failed to cross the opening hurdle, going down to Chinese Taipei’s Wang Tzu wei 17-21 9-21 in another men’s singles match.

B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa, however, suffered a 21-23, 21-13, 12-21 loss against Korean pair of Song hyun Cho and Lee Jung Hyun in their mixed doubles opening round.