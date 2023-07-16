Trends :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Krishan Kumar, KM Chanda Clinch Silver Medals by Clocking Personal Best at Asian Athletics Championships

Krishan Kumar, KM Chanda clocked their respective personal best times to clinch a silver medal each on the last day of Asian Athletics Championships

Published By: Amrit Santlani

PTI

Last Updated: July 16, 2023, 16:13 IST

Bangkok, Thailand

Krishan Kumar, KM Chanda win silver medals at Asian Athletics Championships (Twitter Image)
Krishan Kumar and KM Chanda ran their personal best times to win a silver medal each in the men’s and women’s 800m race respectively on the final day of the Asian Athletics Championships here on Sunday.

    • Kumar clocked 1 minute 45.88 seconds to finish second behind Abubaker H Abdalla (1:45.53) of Qatar, while Chanda crossed the finish line of the two-lap race in 2:01.58 behind MK Dissanayaka (2:00.66) of Sri Lanka.

    Kumar’s earlier personal best was 1:46.17, while Chanda equalled her earlier lifetime best of 2:01.58.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 16, 2023, 16:13 IST
    last updated: July 16, 2023, 16:13 IST
