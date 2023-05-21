KSI's Victory Against Joe Fournier Gets Overturned: Report

In a sensational turn of events, KSI’s victory against Joe Fournier was overturned to a ‘no decision’ on Friday. KSI and Fournier had squared up against each other last week at the OVO Arena in Wembley, London and the popular YouTube star was awarded a knockout victory. But the decision has now been overturned by the Professional Boxing Association (PBA) as KSI was found to have knocked out his opponent with an unlawful elbow. The startling attack took place in the round two of the fight between KSI and Fournier. Immediately after the completion of the clash, Fournier had declared that he would submit an appeal against the decision.

It was ultimately decided that the accidental nature of the elbow does not result in a disqualification of the winner but the outcome had to be changed to a ‘no decision. According to multiple outlets, the PBA conveyed their decision in a statement. “After a thorough review of the evidence and representations, along with the assistance of Mr Micky Vann (the Supervisor in charge) and an eminent Barrister (Mr Gul Nawaz Hussain KC of 33 Bedford Row Chambers, London) where necessary, Mr Morris came to an independent decision. Even though KSI was winning the fight, the blow with the forearm/elbow has been found to be accidental and the obvious disappointment that will follow, it has been decided that the contest is declared a No Decision in accordance with the Rules," the PBA reportedly communicated in its official statement.

Advertisement

Following the announcement of PBA’s decision, KSI tweeted, “Still undefeated. Feels good man."

The fight against Joe Fournier last week turned out to be KSI’s second bout of his career. KSI had been involved in a fight against content creator FaZe Temperrr earlier this year in January. The English boxer had knocked out his opponent in that fight. In 2018, KSI took on YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul in an amateur fight. The two fighters met once again as professionals a year later and KSI had emerged victorious in that battle by a split decision.

Joe Fournier, on the other hand, is currently enjoying a sensational pro record of 9-0. He had, however, faced a defeat against former world champion David Haye on points in an exhibition bout in 2021.