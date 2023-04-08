La Liga: Changes Expected as Real Madrid Face Villarreal

Real Madrid entertain Villarreal on Saturday afternoon just three days after their stunning 4-0 Copa del Rey win away to Barcelona and five ahead of the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal at home to Chelsea.

Real Madrid go into the game 12 points behind Barca in La Liga with 11 matches remaining in the season. But with a place in the Copa del Rey final at stake, Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti will try to ensure his side progress in Europe, reports Xinhua.

Although he insisted in his pre-game press conference on Friday that his side is “thinking in the league, because it helps us keep up our rhythm, and we will continue to do so while we have a mathematical chance," Ancelotti is likely to introduce changes in his starting 11.

Antonio Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez will probably start in defense, while Dani Ceballos and Aurelian Tchouameni may come into midfield to allow Luka Modric and Toni Kroos to rest.

Marco Asensio could come into the side, with Rodrygo perhaps moving into the center of the Madrid attack in order to rest Karim Benzema, who has scored six goals in his last two games.

“There is a bit of tiredness, but everyone except [Ferland] Mendy is available and we will pick the best team to win," confirmed the coach.

Villarreal are sixth in La Liga after four wins from their last five games, and three points in the Bernabeu would lift them to just a point behind fourth-placed Real Sociedad.

Spain international Gerard Moreno is still out with a calf injury, but coach Quique Setien has plenty of options in attack. Jose Luis Morales, Yeremy Pino, Nicolas Jackson and Samuel Chukwueze all offer pace and movement that will give Madrid problems as they may take their eye off the ball thinking of Chelsea.

