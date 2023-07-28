Japan Open: Lakshya Sen Enters Semifinals; HS Prannoy, Satwik-Chirag Duo Crash Out

India’s Lakshya Sen continued his impressive run, notching up a straight-game win over local hope Koki Watanabe to progress to the semifinals of the Japan Open Super 750 badminton tournament here on Thursday.

A 2021 world championship bronze medallist, world number 13 Sen registered a 21-15 21-19 victory over Watanabe, ranked 33rd, to make his third successive semifinals, following his exploits in Canada and the United States.

The 21-year-old from Almora, the reigning Commonwealth Games champion, will play either fifth-seed Indonesian Jonatan Christie or third-seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn from Thailand.

Sen, who had won the Canada Open Super 500 early this month, opened up with an early 5-3 lead before moving to 11-7 at the break. The Indian didn’t have much of a problem negotiating with the Japanese and soon sealed the opening game with two cross-court returns on both sides of the court.

After the change of sides, Watanabe tried to inject some pace in the rallies but Sen looked in control and moved to 3-2 with a lovely cross-court drop. A 42-shot rally ended with Sen’s backhand crashing into the net as Watanabe turned it around to lead 5-3 before consolidating it further at 7-3.

The Japanese strengthened his defence as soon as things started going downhill for Sen, who trailed 7-14.

However, the Indian scripted a turnaround, drawing his opponent to the net and using the drop shots effectively. He soon turned the tables at 18-17 with a cross-court smash.

With two returns on his opponent’s backhand, Sen gained one-match point before producing another precise return at the back-line before throwing his racquet in celebration.

World number 10 Prannoy too could have joined Sen in the last four but he squandered an opening game win and a 7-1 advantage in the second to eventually suffer a heart-breaking 21-19 18-21 8-21 loss against world number one Viktor Axelsen of Denmark.

In-form men’s doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, however, couldn’t produce their ‘A’ game, going down fighting 15-21 25-23 16-21 to Olympic champions Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lan of Chinese Taipei.