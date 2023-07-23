Lando Norris Breaks Verstappen's Trophy After Podium Finish in Hungary: Watch Video

When Lando Norris tried to open the bottle of Champagne at the podium, he broke Max Verstappen’s trophy for winning the race, during the process. The McLaren team confirmed the incident by apologising through their official Twitter handle.

The Hungarian Grand Prix marked yet another win for Max Verstappen as he won the race but surprisingly, McLaren’s Lando Norris managed to finish second in the race whilst Redbull’s Sergio Perez managed to finish third.

Lando Norris had a hard-fought race as he was caught in the battle between Verstappen and Hamilton but managed to keep his composure. Norris had to deal with his own teammate Piastri, who came out of the pits as well.

Hamilton despite starting pole, was not surprised with the finish as he believed that he did not have the pace to catch up with the likes of Red Bull.

“You live and you learn; yesterday was a good day and we’ll take the positives. But we’re a long shot away from winning at the moment", said Hamilton.

The race showed the Red Bull’s era of dominance as Max managed to overtake Mercedes’s Hamilton who started on pole, in the first turn itself and never looked back since as he went on to maintain a lead of 33.741 seconds ahead of Norris.

Redbull look to continue with their lead as they lead in the constructor’s s standings with 452 points and both Verstappen and Perez lead the driver’s standings in first and second place. The team also went on to win their 12th consecutive Grand Prix breaking the record previously held by McLaren in 1988.