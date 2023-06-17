Leander Paes Turns 50: When Rafael Nadal Called Indian as 'One Of The Best Players In The History Of Tennis'

HAPPY BIRTHDAY LEANDER PAES: Arguably India’s most successful tennis player of all time, Leander Paes celebrates his 50th birthday today, June 17. Owing to his numerous achievements in the doubles category, Paes garnered appreciation from none other then Tennis legend Rafael Nadal, who once famously said, “Peas is one of the biggest stars of doubles."

“He [Leander Paes] played a great match. It was so amazing tonight, it is a pleasure to play him here in his country. He is one of the biggest stars of doubles and one of the best player in the history of the sport," said Nadal after he, along with Marc Lopez, led Spain back into Davis Cup World Group by beating Leander Paes and Saketh Myneni 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-4 in the doubles match in 2016.

Advertisement

Born to parents who were actively involved in sports, Paes developed his interest in tennis at a very tender age. His mother Jennifer Paes served as the captain of the Indian basketball team in the 1980 Asian Basketball Championship, while his father Vece Paes played as a midfielder in the Indian field hockey side and won the bronze at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

Paes announced his name on the global stage with victories at the junior Wimbledon and junior US Open. After turning a professional in 1991, Paes won as many as 18 Grand Slams titles during his almost three-decade-long glorious career. He bid adieu to professional tennis in 2021.

Career Achievements

Grand Slams

Advertisement

Leander Paes kicked off his professional career in men’s singles. But with time, he went on to establish his stature as one of the most successful doubles players in the history of the game.

Paes has won 8 Grand Slams in the Men’s doubles bracket with his most cherished partner being fellow countryman Mahesh Bhupati. Teaming up with Bhupathi, Paes took home 3 Grand Slams with the first one coming with the 1999 French Open triumph.

Advertisement

In the mixed doubles category, Leander Paes won 10 Grand Slams. He has paired with some world-class players like Martina Navratilova, Cara Black and Martina Hingis. The Indian tennis legend’s major mixed doubles titles include Wimbledon in 1999, 2003, 2010, and 2015, the Australian Open in 2003, 2010, and 2015, the US Open in 2008 and 2015 and the French Open in 2016.

Olympic Medal

Leander Paes’ most iconic victory occurred in 1996 when he won the bronze medal in the Atlanta Olympic Games despite playing with an injured wrist. During the period between 1992 and 2016, Paes participated in the Olympics seven times in a row.