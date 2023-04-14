Legendary Wrestler Tommy Dreamer Opens up on His Dream of Being Inducted into WWE Hall of Fame

After securing a sensational career in the field of wrestling, Tommy Dreamer is currently handling the role of owner and promoter of the House of Hardcore (HOH). Dreamer, who is right now signed to IMPACT Wrestling, recently shed some light on his dreams of being inducted into next year’s WWE Hall of Fame. “Any Hall of Fame is an honor. Would love to, absolutely. It’s a great honor to be recognized for your body of work. Hey, WrestleMania, is in Philly. I would love it. If it doesn’t happen, not going to be devastated. When you have love-appreciation, and by your peers, that’s as good as well. The other part of it is the Hall of Fame is a show. It does mean a lot though. And to answer your question, yes," Dreamer told PWMania.com.

Tommy Dreamer managed to remain a vital cog for the Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) both in and behind the ring. Nicknamed as The ECW Original, Dreamer will be involved in an electrifying fight at the next IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion pay-per-view on April 16. His Team Dreamer will be up against Team Bully Ray in a Hardcore War on that day. Previously, Dreamer had taken part in an eight-man tag team match at the WrestleMania 23. The ECW Originals comprising- Dreamer, Sandman, Rob Van Dam and Sabu took on The New Breed’s Elijah Burke, Marcus Cor Von, Kevin Thorn and Matt Striker in that encounter. Ron Van Dam produced a Five Star Frog Splash to clinch a win in that famous fight.

Advertisement

In 2010, Tommy Dreamer was inducted into the Hardcore Hall of Fame. Overall, the 52-year-old managed to clinch one World Title and three Tag Titles. In WWE proper, Dreamer won the revived ECW Championship. Dreamer’s eight-year association with WWE came to an end on 4 January, 2010.

This year’s WWE Hall of Fame was headlined by the induction of Rey Mysterio. The Master of the 619 was announced to be the first inductee into WWE Hall of Fame 2023. The announcement to induct Rey into WWE Hall of Fame 2023 was made in the month of March. Other big names like- The Great Muta and Stacy Keibler- also featured on this year’s WWE Hall of Fame.

Read all the Latest Sports News, Check Out Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here