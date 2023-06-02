Lewis Hamilton Announces Producing His Own Documentary Along With Apple

Ace formula one driver Lewis Hamilton has confirmed that a documentary on him is under process. Hamilton, who is widely regarded as one of the best in f1 history, said that he is producing his own documentary which will be broadcasted on Apple TV.

Hamilton admitted that it’s a bit strange for him having a camera around him.

“I thought I’d already announced it. Yeah, I’m producing my documentary, along with Apple. It feels strange having a camera pointing around, but it’s really about my life, it’s about my career, and the journey to where I am," he said.

“With the hope of doing what Ayrton Senna’s documentary did for me as a kid. Maybe something new and fresh, hopefully this will be able to do that for the next young kid."

Earlier, last week Hamilton said he’s not been approached by Ferrari and is hopeful a contract extension with Mercedes will be finalized “in the coming weeks."

The 38-year-old is in a contract year with Mercedes and recent reports have linked Hamilton to a move to Ferrari. But the British driver said at the Monaco Grand Prix there have been no talks with Ferrari and his personal team is negotiating with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff.

“Naturally, in contract negotiations there’s always going to be speculation," Hamilton said. “My team’s working closely behind the scenes with Toto. We’re almost at the end of having a contract ready."

Hamilton, the F1 record-holder with 103 grand prix wins and 103 pole positions, was asked when he expected a contract to be signed.

“That’s what we’re working towards, so hopefully in the coming weeks," he said. “I’ve got a great team in the background doing all the work."

Hamilton did not win a race last year for the first time in his career, dating to 2007. He has not won yet this season, either. But he still believes Mercedes can turn things around and insists the recent performance isn’t weighing on his decision whether to stay with the team.

(With Agency Inputs)