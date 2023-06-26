‘But I Always Come Back’: Lewis Hamilton Shares Post-workout Picture Ahead of Austrian GP

Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton took the internet by storm by posting a topless photo of himself on social media. Showing off his toned abs, the Mercedes driver shared a selfie after sweating it out in a training session. In the picture, Hamilton can be seen sporting black shorts. “Sometimes I fall off but I always come back," the caption read.

The caption was perceived by many as a war cry ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix, scheduled to take place next month. The British driver, with 102 points under his belt, currently claims the fourth spot in the overall standings.

Max Verstappen has had a dominating season so far and he currently leads on the point table. There is a huge gap of 93 points between Lewis Hamilton and Verstappen. Canadian GP and Spanish GP saw Hamilton finishing third and second respectively and boosting him up in the points table to fourth place right behind Verstappen, Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso.

Max Verstappen had claimed his 100th Victory for Red Bull, inducting the team into an elite list which featured Ferrari, McLaren, Williams and Mercedes. The Dutch-Belgian driver was, however, banned from entering the Red Bull Nordschleife which starred Daniel Ricciardo and Sebastian Vettel in their iconic RB7 and RB8 cars.

Lewis Hamilton was seen earlier in the star-studded Louis Vuitton show in Paris with Kim Kardashian and Pharrell Williams. The Formula One star was spotted in a simple all-black outfit consisting of a black T-shirt, black trousers, and black boots. Hamilton donned Louis Vuitton’s signature print, a Damier-pattern jacket with LV on the breast pocket. He topped the outfit by accessorizing a pair of square-framed sunglasses and a pearl necklace that was trending on men in pearl aesthetics.

