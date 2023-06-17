Libema Open: Emil Ruusuvuori Sinks Jannik Sinner to Reach Maiden Grass-court Semifinals

Emil Ruusuvuori earned his first ATP Head to Head win in six tries against Jannik Sinner on Friday at the Libema Open to advance to his maiden grass-court semi-final, here.

The 24-year-old Finn did not lose a first-serve point (29/29) or face a breakpoint in a 6-3, 6-4 victory.

The victory improved Ruusuvuori to 8-6 on grass in his career, with his previous best result on the surface a quarter-final run last year as a qualifier at The Queen’s Club. Prior to this week in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, he had reached the quarter-finals at just one event this season across all surfaces: the Miami ATP Masters 1000 (l. to Sinner).

“It was a great performance overall. He’s a hell of a player," Ruusuvuori said of his quarter-final win.

“Before this I’m 0-5 against him head-to-head. It’s always a difficult match to go after him, but I just gave my everything and today I was playing very well and able to get the win, so I’m very happy," he added.

Ruusuvuori’s third Top 10 win saw him advance to his first ATP Tour semi-final since last October in Stockholm.

With the defeat, Sinner fell to 5-3 in quarter-finals this season and 5-6 overall on grass. Still seeking his first semi-final on the surface, his best grass-court result is his Wimbledon quarter-final run from last season. The Italian took a two-sets-to-love lead against eventual champion Novak Djokovic at the major but ultimately lost in five sets.