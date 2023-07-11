Linthoi Chanambam and Yash Vijayran Secure Gold at National Cadet Judo Championships

Five Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) Judokas clinched gold medals in various weight categories at the National Cadet Judo Championships that culminated on Sunday in Vijayanagar, Bellary. IIS Judokas had a stellar showing at the National Cadet Judo Championships, and in addition to the five Gold medals, Team IIS also clinched two silver medals and three bronze medals.

India’s first ever World Judo Champion, Linthoi Chanambam secured Gold at the National meet in her new 63 kg Girls weight category in which she has started competing since the beginning of the year. The 17-year-old Judoka from Manipur spoke about her performance at the National Cadet Judo Championships. “It feels amazing to clinch the Gold Medal at this tournament. It was exciting to compete at IIS here in Bellary which has been my home since I have been 11.. It was an extremely competitive tournament, especially the final in which I had to push myself against Stanzin to clinch the Gold Medal," said Linthoi.

“This competition also allowed me to test myself ahead of the World Championships to be held in Zagreb, Croatia in August. Hopefully, I will be able to carry the momentum from this tournament there," she further added.

Along with Linthoi,in the girls category, Gold medals were clinched by Dipapati NG who won the Gold in the 70 Kg category, Nungshithoi Leishangathem clinched the Gold Medal in 52 kg class. Elsewhere, M Wangthoi secured Gold in the 66 Kg Boys category alongside India’s Asian Games prospect Yash Vijayran in the +90 Kg category for Boys.

Delhi’s Yash Vijayran expressed his delight at clinching the Gold Medal at the National Cadet Judo Championship. “I am ecstatic about securing the Gold in this tournament. My performance at this competition fills me with confidence. It also showcases how much I have improved thanks to my IIS coaches and trainers. It was also amazing to compete here at the centre in Bellary which has become my home away from home. I am looking forward to a stellar show now at the Asian Games for the country," he said.