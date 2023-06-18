Indonesia Open Final 2023 Highlights: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Clinch Men's Doubles Title

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari
Last Updated: June 18, 2023, 15:15 IST
Jakarta, Indonesia
A dominant show from India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty to win Indonesia Open 2023 men’s doubles title by beating Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh 21-17, 21-18 in the summit clash. The Indian started a bit slow by concerning a three-point in the first game but bounced back in emphatic fashion to clinch the first two games to clinch the title.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are now inching closer to achieving glory here. They have taken a healthy six points lead (18-12) over the Malaysian pair who lacked intensity here. A dominant show from the star Indian shuttlers today so far.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have taken the lead once again as they’re 11-7 ahead and looking to claim a dominating win here. While the Malaysian pair won’t give up easily here and Satwik-Chirag need to grind harder from here.
The Malaysian pair has bounced back well so far in the second game. However, they just have one point lead (4-3) and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty looks all composed to pull off something special today.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty clinched the first game here 21-17. After a slow start, the Indian pair picked the pace well which hurt Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh. A fantastic performance from the Indian duo and they need to continue this momentum to achieve the glory.
The Indian pair has a crucial 4-point lead and they need to continue this momentum to pin the second-seeded Aaron Chia-Wooi Yik Soh down here in the mega clash.
The Indian shuttlers bounced back well and have taken a two-point lead at the moment. Excellent co-ordination between Chirag and Satwik as they are making spaces for each other to move in the court.
A very action-packed rally of shots from both ends but in the end Malaysia ended up getting one more point to stretch the lead over Satwik-Chirag. The Indian duo needs to raise their level today to get the gold.
The Malaysian pair start the service and Satwik failed to hold on and conceded an early point in the lead.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are the first one to enter the middle, while the Malaysian pair followed them in the court here.
The women’s doubles match is over and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Aaron Chia-Wooi Yik Soh will be next in action in the men’s doubles summit clash.
We are just a few minutes away from the high-octane clash between Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Aaron Chia-Wooi Yik Soh
Asked about Sunday’s final, Satwik said: “It’s a new day, get back and recover our body first. I was not feeling 100 per cent in the first game. Slowly I got my rhythm in the second game."
“We feel really good the way we played today. They made a comeback in the third game but we stuck till the end and I am happy that we didn’t run away from our tactics. We stuck to it till the very end. First time we are in a Super 1000 final and so it feels good," Chirag said after the win in semifinal
The Commonwealth Games gold medallist duo of Satwik and Chirag, seeded seventh, overcame one-game deficit to beat unseeded Min Hyuk Kang and Seung Jae Seo of Korea 17-21 21-19 21-18 to seal their maiden Super-1000 final berth.
Welcome to our live blog of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh men’s doubles mega summit clash from Jakarta.
Indonesia Open Final Men’s Doubles: Hello and welcome to our coverage of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh mega summit clash from Jakarta, Indonesia. The star Indian shuttler duo will look to add another achievement to their names as they face Malaysian pair Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh on Sunday in the men’s doubles event in Indonesia.
The duo of Satwik and Chirag, seeded seventh, overcame one-game deficit to beat unseeded Min Hyuk Kang and Seung Jae Seo of Korea 17-21 21-19 21-18 to seal their maiden Super-1000 final berth.
“We feel really good the way we played today. They made a comeback in the third game but we stuck till the end and I am happy that we didn’t run away from our tactics. We stuck to it till the very end. First time we are in a Super 1000 final and so it feels good,” Chirag said after the win.
“They (Koreans) too have a really strong defence, so it was sort of an attack vs defence game. You just can’t blindly attack them. We were mixing it up.”
Asked about Sunday’s final: Satwik responded: “It’s a new day, get back and recover our body first. I was not feeling 100 per cent in the first game. Slowly I got my rhythm in the second game.” The win also extended their overall head-to-head record over Kang and Seo to 3-2.
The men’s doubles began on an even keel before the Korean pair surged ahead to 6-3 in the opening game.
The Commonwealth Games gold medalists will now face second seeds Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh of Malaysia, who defeated Indonesian combination of Pramudya Kusumawardana and Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob Rambitan 21-12-21 23-21 21-13 in the other semifinal.
Earlier, this year Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won gold after beating the Malaysian pair of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi 16-21, 21-17, 21-19 in the final at the Badminton Asia Championships in Dubai.
The 2022 World Championships bronze medallists pair broke a 58-year-old drought, becoming the first Indians after Dinesh Khanna to be crowned champions at the continental championships.