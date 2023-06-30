Live WWE Streaming For Money on the Bank 2023: How to Watch Money in the Bank Coverage on TV And Online

WWE is all set to host its biggest of the five Pay Per View events, the annual Money in the Bank, on July 1 at the O2 Arena in London. With the blockbuster night, WWE is returning to England almost after 30 years. The live streaming of the upcoming WWE MITB event will be available for Indian viewers on July 2 at 12:30 AM. Along with the Men’s and Women’s ladder matches, the event will feature the latest episode of the Bloodline civil war between Undisputed WWE Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and his cousins – Jilly and Jey Uso. As many as seven contestants will participate in the men’s ladder match, while five participants will battle it out in the women’s ladder match to conquer the briefcase.

In another much-anticipated fight of the Money in the Bank 2023, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor will go head-to-head for the World Heavyweight Championship which was reintroduced at the Night of the Champions with Rollins becoming the first title winner. In the Women’s Tag Team Championship, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler will take on the duo of Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. Gunther will hope to defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship crown when he faces off against Matt Riddle.

Advertisement

When will the WWE Money in the Bank, 2023 take place?

WWE Money on the Bank will be held on July 2.

Where will the WWE Money in the Bank 2023 match be played?

WWE Money on the Bank will be held at the O2 Arena, London.

What time will the WWE Money in the Bank 2023 match start?

WWE Money on the Bank will start at 12:30 AM IST.

How to live stream WWE Money in the Bank 2023 match?

Advertisement

WWE Money on the Bank will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app.