Logan Paul Interested in UFC Debut Against Paddy Pimblett; Wants to Fight On Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg Undercard

WWE superstar Logan Paul seems hyped about the potential MMA clash between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg on the UFC. If the fight between the two tech billionaires happens, Paul will like to make his UFC debut on the same undercard. Speaking on his YouTube podcast, Paul said he wouldn’t charge any amount for the battle and the entire money raised from the event would be donated to charity.

On asked whom he wants to fight, Paul was quick to pick his opponent. The boxer-cum-influencer called out UFC star Paddy Pimblett to stand against him, saying, “Give me Paddy Pimblett. Give me Paddy the Baddy."

Pimbett has been out of the circuit since the controversial victory over Jared Gordon at UFC 282 in 2022.

Logan Paul also took a sarcastic dig at Pimblett’s weight gain in between UFC seasons. “That boy looks like a blimp during the off-season. He will come up to my weight class and I shall wallop him," a charged-up Paul said. When one of his followers opposed Paul’s remark, describing Pimblett as “too small," it prompted an outburst from him. “He is too small when he cuts weight. But when he doesn’t cut weight, he is a horseshoe," Paul replied.

In 2022, an online promotional campaign by Paddy Pimblett received a furious reaction from Logan Paul. The YouTuber introduced an energy drink brand named “Prime" along with fellow influencer KSI. A few days after the launch, Pimblett was featured in a video where the fighter compared Prime to Applied Nutrition’s latest Body Fuel drink.