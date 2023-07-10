Trends :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Logan Paul Announces Engagement to 'Best Friend' Nina Agdal on Instagram

Logan Paul took on social media to announce his engagement to Nina Agdal in Lake Como, Italy on Sunday.

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 10:35 IST

Logan Paul got engaged to Nina Agdal (Instagram)
Logan Paul gets the whole world talking whenever he makes a public appearance, be it in a WWE ring or the social media.

On Sunday, Logan took to Instagram to announce his engagement to Nina Agdal. He shared photos of his proposal to the Danish model.

“I got engaged to my best friend," Logan Paul captioned the post.

The WWE star and model got engaged at Lake Como in Italy, after celebrating their first anniversary as a couple back in May.

    • “We met at an event in NYC. I found out he was there and my gut was screaming that I had to say hi to him," Agdal had told the Daily Front Row.

    “I basically convinced him to meet me and my friends upstairs for a drink," Agdal continued. “I didn’t want to walk downstairs because of my bad back. He came upstairs and we started joking around. It instantly felt like I had known him for years, and here we are. It was wild!"

    first published: July 10, 2023, 10:30 IST
    last updated: July 10, 2023, 10:35 IST
