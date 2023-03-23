Lovlina Borgohain, Saweety Boora Assure Two More Silver Medals For India, Enter Finals of World Boxing Championships

Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) and Saweety Boora (81kg) have stormed into the final of Women’s World Boxing Championships after winning their semifinal bouts on Thursday in New Delhi. Lovlina outclassed Li Qian of China with a 4-1 triumph to reach the summit clash of World Championships for the first time. She has won a couple of bronze medals in the prestigious tournament.

Saweety also cruised into the title round with a 4-3 win over Australia’s Sue- Emma Greentree.

It was a memorable day for India at the World Boxing championship as four women pugilists reached the final events as four silver medal are assured for the hosts countries.

Earlier, in the day Nikhat Zareen out-punched Rio Olympics bronze medallist Ingrit Valencia of Colombia 5-0, Nitu Ghangas eked out a 5-2 victory over reigning Asian champion Alua Balkibekova of Kazakhstan.

Fighting a formidable opponent, who beat the legendary Mary Kom at the Tokyo Olympics, Nikhat came well prepared and had her strategy sorted.

Nikhat attacked in the opening two rounds and once she dominated the first six minutes, she started to defend.

The unanimous decision win is a testament to Nikhat’s skill and physical fitness as the Telangana boxer had to fight five bouts, including three back-to-back ones, to reach the final.

Nitu, who had lost to Balkibekova in Istanbul, learned from her mistakes and adapted well.

She played from close range, throwing Balkibekova off her natural game as the Kazakh prefers to box from a distance.

The Kazakh still maintained her dominance to take the 3-2.

After two bronze medals, Lovlina was third-time lucky as she changed the colour of her medal with a scintillating win.

The Indian threw punches at her fellow Olympic medallist in bursts. The tall Lovlina attacked and counter-attacked, keeping Qian guessing about her strategy.

“I used to think I have a psychological problem that’s why I can’t go beyond the bronze. But, today, that has changed," Lovlina said.

“I played from afar in the first round and then attacked and counter-attacked. I also defended as I wanted to confuse my opponent." Lovlina will play Australia’s Caitlin Parker in the final on Sunday, while Saweety will take on Wang Lina of China.

(With PTI Inputs)

