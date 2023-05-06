Lucky People Have Faith in Me: Neeraj Chopra After Winning Gold at Doha Diamond League

Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra began his Diamond League title defence with a comfortable win in the season-opening leg, with a world leading and fourth career-best effort, in Qatar’s capital on Friday.

The 25-year-old Chopra, who had pocketed the 2022 Diamond League Final trophy in Switzerland last September, beat a star-studded field with a best throw of 88.67m to begin his season in style.

Chopra hit his straps in his first attempt itself with a world-leading throw of 88.67m, which was his fourth career-best effort, to position himself on the top of the pile. He maintained the lead till the end to win the event in his second appearance at the Qatar Sports Club.

“It was a very hard win, but Im happy, It’s a really good start for me. I hope to come in the first place in the next competitions and to keep consistency during this season," Chopra said after the win.

“It was challenging for all athletes, but I’m still satisfied with my result. It’s a great atmosphere. Today was challenging, next time I’ll do more throws.

“This season I’ll stay fit and consistent and I’ll try to do my best in next competitions. I plan to stay fit and do more than I can.

“Lot of people came to support me and they are really happy. Sometimes it’s really hard because we have a big country and people have hopes, and now more athletes from my country join me in the Diamond league and other competitions.

“I’m lucky people have faith in me, I feel really good. This Doha meeting is great, the first one every year."

Silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic went agonisingly close to Chopra’s best mark with a second round throw of 88.63m, four centimeter short of the Indian’s effort.

Vadlejch had won silver in the Tokyo Olympics. He had also won a silver in the Doha Diamond League last year with a 90.88m throw.

Reigning world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, who had won the event here last year with a monster throw of 93.07m, finished third with a modest best throw of 85.88m.

