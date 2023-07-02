Trends :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Madison Keys Lays Down a Marker for Wimbledon with Eastbourne Title

The American won 6-2 7-6 (13) over Russian Daria Kasatkina in one hour and 42 minutes to take her seventh overall WTA title and first career title on grass since 2016.

July 02, 2023

Madison Keys (AP Image)

Madison Keys sent a warning shot to her Wimbledon rivals by winning the Eastbourne International crown in England for the second time on Saturday, nine years after her initial victory.

    • “I love coming and playing here – being able to win the title here twice now, definitely makes me have very fond memories of Eastbourne," Keys said afterwards.

    Ranked 25th in the WTA, Keys will now focus on the upcoming Wimbledon Grand Slam tournament which runs from July 3 to 16, where she will take on British wild card Sonay Kartal in the opening round.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    July 02, 2023
    last updated: July 02, 2023, 10:59 IST
