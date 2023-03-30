Madrid Masters: Kidambi Srikanth Ousts Sai Praneeth to Reach Quarters

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth progressed to the men’s singles quarterfinals of the Madrid Masters badminton tournament with a straight-game win over compatriot B Sai Praneeth on Thursday.

World no. 21 Srikanth, seeded fifth, got the better of his 49th-ranked Indian compatriot 21-15 21-12 in a second-round match.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

However, a tough contest awaits the former world No. 1 in the quarterfinals as he is pitted against top seed Kenta Nishimoto of Japan.

Nishimoto was handed a walkover by France’s Arnaud Merkle in their second-round contest.

Advertisement

Kiran George, Priyanshu Rajawat and Sameer Verma are the other Indian shuttlers in fray in men’s singles.

Read all the Latest Sports News here