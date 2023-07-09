Manas Dhamne Moves into Second Round of Boys' Singles at Wimbledon

Young Indian tennis player Manas Dhamne moved into the second round of the boys singles at Wimbledon with an easy straight-set victory over 47th ranked 16-year-old from Australia Hayden Jones here on Sunday.

Dhamne, 15, defeated his opponent 6-2, 6-4 in one hour, 13 minutes and may run into top seed and world number two Juan Carlos Prado Angelo from Bolivia.

Dhamne, who trains at Piatti Tennis Centre in Italy, had earlier beaten Vuk Radjenovic of Serbia 6-3, 6-2 in the first round of qualifying before overcoming a tough three-setter against Atakan Karahan of Turkey, the 10th seed.