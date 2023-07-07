Manas Dhamne Qualifies for Junior Wimbledon Championships

Young Manas Dhamne qualified for the boys singles main draw at the prestigious Wimbledon championships on Friday with a three-set win over 10th seed Atakan Karahan but Aryan Shah missed out with a second-round defeat.

The 15-year-old Dhamne beat his opponent from Turkey 6-2, 6-7 (5), 10-8 in the second and final qualifying round.

Dhamne, placed 78th in junior ITF ranking list, had two match points in the second set as he served for the match at 40-15 in the 10th game but the 69th ranked Karahan stretched it to the decider.

It will be a second junior Grand Slam appearance of the season for Dhamne, who had competed at the Australian Open where he had retired in the second round.

Advertisement

Dhamne, who trains at Piatti Tennis Centre in Italy, had impressed at the Tata Open Maharashtra early this year.

Playing against American Michael Mmoh he had lost 2-6, 4-6 but his craft was applauded by former Indian players.