Home » Sports » Manas Dhamne Qualifies for Junior Wimbledon Championships

Manas Dhamne Qualifies for Junior Wimbledon Championships

Manas Dhamne booked his place in the boys singles main draw at Wimbledon as Aryan Shah missed out

Published By: Ritayan Basu

PTI

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 20:25 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Young Indian tennis player Manas Dhamne (Twitter)
Young Manas Dhamne qualified for the boys singles main draw at the prestigious Wimbledon championships on Friday with a three-set win over 10th seed Atakan Karahan but Aryan Shah missed out with a second-round defeat.

The 15-year-old Dhamne beat his opponent from Turkey 6-2, 6-7 (5), 10-8 in the second and final qualifying round.

Dhamne, placed 78th in junior ITF ranking list, had two match points in the second set as he served for the match at 40-15 in the 10th game but the 69th ranked Karahan stretched it to the decider.

It will be a second junior Grand Slam appearance of the season for Dhamne, who had competed at the Australian Open where he had retired in the second round.

Dhamne, who trains at Piatti Tennis Centre in Italy, had impressed at the Tata Open Maharashtra early this year.

Playing against American Michael Mmoh he had lost 2-6, 4-6 but his craft was applauded by former Indian players.

    • He will open his campaign against Australian Hayden Jones, world number 47.

    Meanwhile, fourth seed Aryan Shah lost 3-6, 3-6 to 11th seed Italian Fabio De Michele to bow out.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 07, 2023, 20:25 IST
    last updated: July 07, 2023, 20:25 IST
