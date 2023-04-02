Mandeep Jangra Wins Fourth Professional Bout by TKO Over Ryan Rebar

With the legendary Roy Jones Jr. by his side, Indian pugilist Mandeep Jangra won his fourth professional bout, by technical knockout over American Ryan Rebar in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The 29-year-old Commonwealth Games silver medallist turned pro in 2020 and now holds a 4-0 record.

Mandeep was recently signed up by Jones to fight in the professional circuit for the next three years, becoming the first from the country to associate with the American boxing great. This was Mandeep’s first bout under Jones.

"I have won my fourth professional bout by technical knockout as my opponent was not in a position to fight after I landed so many punches at him. I am delighted to start my stint with the great Roy Jones Jr., who was guiding me from the corner, with a victory," Mandeep told PTI from Milwaukee.

Being signed up by Jones is a huge fillip for Jangra, an Arjuna awardee, who beat USA’s Brandon Sandoval in the lightweight category in his third professional bout in Plant City, Florida last March.

Mandeep hails from Kharian in Haryana’s Sirsa district.

Jangra, who is a silver medallist from the 2013 Asian Championship, dominated the bout and sealed the issue in his favour in the second round against his opponent, who is promoted as ’Square Ring’ in the pro boxing circles.

Like Mandeep, Rebar also held a 3-0 record heading into their latest bout.

