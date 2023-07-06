Manika Batra Beats Olympic and World Championship Medallist Chen I-ching

Indian table tennis star Manika Batra blanked world number 15 Chen I-ching to enter the women’s singles pre-quarterfinals at the WTT Star Contender Ljubljana on Thursday.

World number 32 Manika took just 23 minutes to outplay her accomplished Chinese Taipei opponent 11-4, 11-9, 11-7 in a round of 32 match.

Ching is an Olympic medallist in the mixed doubles category and has won multiple medals at Word Championships in doubles and team events. She is also a former world number five.

Manika next plays the winner of the match between Bernadette Szocs and Adria Diaz.