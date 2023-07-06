Trends :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Manika Batra Beats Olympic and World Championship Medallist Chen I-ching

Manika Batra Beats Olympic and World Championship Medallist Chen I-ching

Manika Batra defeated world number 15 Chen I-ching 11-4, 11-9, 11-7 at the WTT Star Contender Ljubljana

Published By: Ritayan Basu

PTI

Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 23:29 IST

Ljubljana

Indian table tennis star Manika Batra (AFP Image)
Indian table tennis star Manika Batra (AFP Image)

Indian table tennis star Manika Batra blanked world number 15 Chen I-ching to enter the women’s singles pre-quarterfinals at the WTT Star Contender Ljubljana on Thursday.

World number 32 Manika took just 23 minutes to outplay her accomplished Chinese Taipei opponent 11-4, 11-9, 11-7 in a round of 32 match.

Ching is an Olympic medallist in the mixed doubles category and has won multiple medals at Word Championships in doubles and team events. She is also a former world number five.

Manika next plays the winner of the match between Bernadette Szocs and Adria Diaz.

    • The 28-year-old is the only Indian in the women’s singles draw.

    She had defeated Margaryta Pesotska of Ukraine in five games in her opening round.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 06, 2023, 23:29 IST
    last updated: July 06, 2023, 23:29 IST
