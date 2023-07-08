Trends :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Manika Batra Goes Down Fighting Against 17th-ranked Bernadette Szocs

Manika Batra Goes Down Fighting Against 17th-ranked Bernadette Szocs

Manika Batra lost to Bernadette Szocs 4-11, 11-9, 7-11, 11-9, 8-11 in a round of 16 at the WTT Star Contender

Advertisement

Published By: Ritayan Basu

PTI

Last Updated: July 08, 2023, 16:25 IST

Ljubljana

Indian table tennis star Manika Batra (Twitter)
Indian table tennis star Manika Batra (Twitter)

Indian table tennis star Manika Batra lost a hard fought battle against Romania’s Bernadette Szocs in the pre-quarterfinals of the WTT Star Contender Ljubljana.

top videos
  • Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan Wows In Menacing Avatar; Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika, Nayanthara Impress
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Salman Caught Smoking On Camera | Karan Johar Shuts Down Troll | SPKK Catches Up On Second Weekend
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • Manika, who had stunned world number 15 Chen I-ching earlier in the competition, went down fighting against the 17th ranked opponent 4-11, 11-9, 7-11, 11-9, 8-11 in a round of 16 contest on Friday night.

    The Indian is ranked 36 in the world and is expected to rise up the chart following her pre-quarterfinal finish here.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Ritayan BasuRitayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cric...Read More

    first published: July 08, 2023, 16:25 IST
    last updated: July 08, 2023, 16:25 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App