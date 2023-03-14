Home » Sports » Manika Batra Loses Both Women's Doubles and Mixed Doubles in Singapore Smash, Indian Campaign Ends

Manika Batra Loses Both Women's Doubles and Mixed Doubles in Singapore Smash, Indian Campaign Ends

Manika Batra lost both her women's doubles and mixed doubles matches to bring down the curtains on India's campaign at the Singapore Smash table tennis tournament

Published By: Ritayan Basu

PTI

Last Updated: March 14, 2023, 15:27 IST

Singapore

Indian table tennis star Manika Batra (Twitter)
Indian table tennis star Manika Batra (Twitter)

Indian campaign ended at the Singapore Smash table tennis tournament after Manika Batra lost both her women’s doubles and mixed doubles matches with her respective partners on Tuesday.

Manika and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran lost to Japan’s world championships silver medallists duo of Hina Hayata and Tomokazu Harimoto in the mixed doubles quarterfinals to end their fine run in the tournament.

Manika-Sathiyan went down 2-3 (9-11 9-11 11-8 11-5 7-11) to their fourth-seeded opponents in a hard-fought last-eight stage match that lasted 52 minutes. The Indian duo were seeded sixth in the tournament.

Earlier, Manika and Sathiyan had defeated Singapore pair of Jian Zeng and Chew Zhe Yu Clarence 3-1 (11-7, 12-10, 9-11, 11-3) in their round of 16 mixed doubles match. They had got a first round bye.

In the women’s doubles, Manika and Archana Kamath lost to Meng Chen and Yidi Wang of China 2-3 (2-11 6-11 15-13 12-10 6-11) in a hard-fought round of 16 match that lasted 42 minutes.

Earlier, Manika, Sathiyan and Sharath Kamal had lost their respective singles matches in the first round.

In the men’s doubles event, Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar were also ousted in the first round.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Ritayan BasuRitayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cric...Read More

first published: March 14, 2023, 15:27 IST
last updated: March 14, 2023, 15:27 IST
