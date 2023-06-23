Trends :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Manika Batra-Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Mixed Doubles Pair in WTT Contender Semifinal

Manika Batra-Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Mixed Doubles Pair in WTT Contender Semifinal

Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran booked their place in the semifinals of the WTT Contender tournament in Tunis after a straight-set win

Advertisement

Published By: Ritayan Basu

PTI

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 18:20 IST

Tunis

Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (Twitter)
Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (Twitter)

Indian mixed doubles pair of Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran advanced to the semifinals of the WTT Contender tournament in Tunis after a straight-set win over German duo of Cedric Meissner and Yuan Wan on Friday.

Batra-Sathiyan won 3-0 (11-8 11-3 11-8) in the quarter-final match that lasted a little over 21 minutes.

They face the Korean pair of Shin Yubin and Lim Jonghoon for a place in the final.

Batra and Sathiyan had already made first round exits in the women’s and men’s singles respectively.

Advertisement

In the men’s singles, Harmeet Desai suffered a 0-3 defeat at the hands of Liang Yanning of China in the pre-quarterfinals on Friday.

Desai lost 5-11 6-11 5-11 in a Round of 16 match that lasted 20 minutes.

His defeat brought the end of Indian challenge in the men’s singles.

Achanta Sarath Kamal and Sathiyan had exited from the tournament in the first round itself.

top videos
  • Shiv Thakare & Abdu Rozik On Their Friendship, Rift With MC Stan & Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 | EXCLUSIVE
  • Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna, Spotted On A Date, Spark Patch-Up Rumours | Video Goes Viral
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Sobhita Dhulipala On Rumours About Her Personal Life & Her Role In 'The NIght Manager' | EXCLUSIVE
  • Kiara Says Sid Is Her 'Everything' | Ranbir, Alia Pose With Fans | Fukrey Gang At Kandahar Screening

    • India’s campaign also ended in the women’s singles as Ayhika Mukherjee suffered an identical 0-3 (5-11 9-11 10-12) defeat to Miyu Nagasaki of Japan in the Round of 16.

    Batra, Sreeja Akula and Diya Chitale had failed to go past the first round.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Ritayan BasuRitayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cric...Read More

    first published: June 23, 2023, 18:20 IST
    last updated: June 23, 2023, 18:20 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App