Max Verstappen Hands Record Win to Red Bull in Hungarian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen emerged victorious at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday, delivering Red Bull a record-breaking 12th consecutive Formula One win. Red Bull surpassed the feat of McLaren who won 11 races in 1988 with this latest demonstration of supremacy over the rest of the grid.

On the other hand, McLaren’s Lando Norris ended second with Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull completing the podium at the Hungaroring.

“12 in a row, that’s history!" Red Bull team boss Christian Horner told Verstappen over the team radio.

Verstappen came home a massive 33.7 seconds ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris with his Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez in third.

“For the team 12 wins in a row is incredible. Hopefully we can keep this momentum going for a long time," said Verstappen.

Verstappen’s seventh straight win stretched the double world champion’s lead over Perez to 110 points in the championship.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton, who started the race from a record 104th pole position, was outpaced at the start and finished fourth for Mercedes ahead of Oscar Piastri in the second McLaren and the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.

Leclerc, however, took a five-second penalty, and was ‘passed’ by George Russell in the second Mercedes with Carlos Sainz finishing eighth in the second Ferrari ahead of the Aston Martin paid two-time champion Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.

“What an unbelievable race," said Verstappen on his cool-down lap.