Meet India's Gukesh D, R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi Playing in Chess World Cup Quarters

Three Indian players D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi advanced to the quarterfinals of the FIDE World Cup, with Vidit Gujrathi also having the chance to make it.

Gukesh D

Dommaraju Gukesh, also known as Gukesh D, was born on 29 May, 2006 in Chennai.

He was heralded as chess prodigy in his youth and lived up to the hype as he now the third-youngest person in to get the title of Grandmaster from FIDE, in March 2019. D Gukesh is currently ranked 11th, his highest-ever, which he attained back in August of this year.

Gukesh D made way past Misratdin Iskandarov, Sunilduth Lyna Narayanan, Andrey Evgenyevich Esipenko and Wang Hao to set-up his quarter-final against Magnus Carlsen.

Arjun Erigaisi

Arjun Erigaisi was born on 3 September 2003 in Warangal. The 20-year-old was heralded as a chess prodigy and earned the title of grandmaster at the age of 14 years, 11 months, 13 days, making him the 32nd youngest person ever.

He is currently ranked 32 in the world, having achieved his highest rank of 21 back in October of last year.

Arjun got past the likes of Sergei Nikolayevich Azarov, Vladimir Vasilyevich Fedoseev, Javokhir Sindarov and Nils Grandelius to set-up his quarter-final against R Praggnanandhaa.

R Praggnanandhaa

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa was born on 10 August 2005 in Chennai. By age 10 he became an international master and just two years later became the Grandmaster title, the second-youngest at the time to do so.

The 18-year-old has already beaten world no.1 Magnus Carlsen multiple times.

Praggnanandhaa got past Maxime Lagarde, David Navara, Christopher Hikaru Nakamura and Ferenc Berkes and will face compatriot Arjun Erigaisi for a place in the semis.

Vidit Gujrathi

Vidit Santosh Gujrathi was born on 24 October 1994 in Nashik and became India’s 30th grandmaster in January 2013.

He is currently ranked 23 in the world, having attained his highest rank of 17 back in April of this year. The 28-year-old was also the captain of the historic gold medal-winning Indian team in FIDE Online Chess Olympiad 2020.