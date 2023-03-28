Miami Open: Bianca Andreescu Suffers 'Painful' Ankle Injury, Leaves Court in Tears

Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu’s return to form was cut brutally short on Monday when the Canadian suffered a left ankle injury in her fourth-round Miami Open match against Ekaterina Alexandrova.

While attempting a return, Andreescu injured the ankle, collapsing to the court as she yelled in pain.

After receiving medical attention on the court she was lifted into a wheelchair and taken off the court in tears.

While receiving treatment Andreescu yelled, “I’ve never felt this much pain."

ALSO READ| Miami Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Picks up First Win, Francisco Cerendulo Upsets Fifth-Seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime

Advertisement

Andreescu was hugged by her Russian opponent before she was taken off the court, the WTA later confirming a left ankle injury.

In 2021 she retired from the final in Miami after suffering a right ankle injury against Ashleigh Barty

The 22-year-old, who won the US Open in 2019 but then missed all of 2020 due to injury, returned to the circuit last April after a six-month break.

In Miami, she has looked very much back to her best with wins over Emma Raducanu, Maria Sakkari and Sofia Kenin.

ALSO READ| Miami Open: Elena Rybakina Cruises Into Quarter-finals, Jessica Pegula Sets up Showdown With Anastasia Potapova

The fourth-round match had been subject to a lengthy rain delay but the court did not appear to wet or to be a factor in the injury.

Read all the Latest Sports News here