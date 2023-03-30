Miami Open: Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz, Petra Kvitova vs Ekaterina Alexandrova Postponed Due to Rain

World number one Carlos Alcaraz’s Miami Open quarter-final clash with American Taylor Fritz and Petra Kvitova’s last-eight meeting with Ekaterina Alexandrova were both postponed on Wednesday due to rain.

Organisers waited four hours for rain to stop at Hard Rock Stadium before abandoning play for the evening.

ALSO READ| Davis Cup: Spain and Serbia Drawn in Same Group, Holders Canada to Play Italy, Sweden, Chile

The matches will likely be slotted into Thursday’s programme at the joint ATP/WTA event.

Earlier Italian Jannik Sinner had a 6-3, 6-1 win over Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori in their quarter-final.

Advertisement

In the women’s event, world number two Aryna Sabalenka suffered a straight sets loss to resurgent Romanian Sorana Cirstea.

Read all the Latest Sports News here