Home » Sports » Miami Open: Dusan Lajovic Hands Andy Murray First Round Exit

Miami Open: Dusan Lajovic Hands Andy Murray First Round Exit

The Serbian Lajovic got the better of the Brit in straight sets 6-4 7-5 at Miami on Wednesday. Murray's 15 unforced errors in the game ended up proving costly for the 35-year-old

Advertisement

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

Reuters

Last Updated: March 23, 2023, 07:46 IST

Miami, USA

Dusan Lajovic (Twitter)
Dusan Lajovic (Twitter)

Serbian Dusan Lajovic beat Andy Murray 6-4 7-5 at the Miami Open on Wednesday, sending the Briton packing in the first round with his first hard-court win of the season.

Lajovic thrust his fists to the air after surviving a 16-shot rally on the final point, setting up a meeting with American Maxime Cressy, who won their only prior encounter.

ALSO READ| Anirudh Thapa Strikes in India’s Win over Myanmar in Tri-Nation Opener

Lajovic drew first blood, breaking the three-times Grand Slam winner to love in the seventh game and kept the momentum going in the second set.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Up a break late in the second set, however, he squandered the advantage with a double fault and a costly unforced error in the 10th game, but found his nerve to break Murray’s serve in the next game.

It was disappointing for Murray, who reached the final in Doha last month. The 35-year-old flung his racquet in frustration after a costly unforced error – one of 15 across the match – late in the affair.

Read all the Latest Sports News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: March 23, 2023, 07:46 IST
last updated: March 23, 2023, 07:46 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Hansika Motwani Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Shweta Tiwari Gives Summer Goals With Her Latest Bikini Pictures!